Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Newpark Resources worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $276.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.