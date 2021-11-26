Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.46 Million Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Forestar Group worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,987,000 after buying an additional 66,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 77.7% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 579,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 253,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOR. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

NYSE:FOR opened at $21.07 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

