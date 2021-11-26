Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Alphatec by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Miles acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $585,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Mowry sold 14,254 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $174,611.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 74,791 shares of company stock valued at $880,741 in the last 90 days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

