Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Vine Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth $2,332,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth $450,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth $1,718,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Vine Energy during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vine Energy during the second quarter valued at $399,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEI. Morgan Stanley lowered Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vine Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:VEI opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. Vine Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

