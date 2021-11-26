Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $2.63 Million Position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of InnovAge at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INNV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in InnovAge in the second quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 144.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in InnovAge in the first quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in InnovAge in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in InnovAge in the second quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INNV opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INNV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair lowered shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

