Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $397.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post $397.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $443.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $312.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.28.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $4.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,539. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.64. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chart Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chart Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chart Industries by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

