Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $397.02 Million

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post $397.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $443.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $312.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.28.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $4.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,539. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.64. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chart Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chart Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chart Industries by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.