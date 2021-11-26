Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $624.23 million, a PE ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 1.94. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

