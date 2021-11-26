Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,431,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.30.

Shares of LNG opened at $108.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.50%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

