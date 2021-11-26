Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.23.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $225.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.99. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

