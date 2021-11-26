Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 69,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,167,064 shares.The stock last traded at $6.73 and had previously closed at $6.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $776.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.35 million. Research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 268,984 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 526,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

