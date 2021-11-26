China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.90

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 48565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Construction Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $161.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.51 billion for the quarter. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Analysts anticipate that China Construction Bank Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

About China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.