China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.75. China Finance Online shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 10,101 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.56% of China Finance Online as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.