Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.35.

NASDAQ CD opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.57 and a beta of 3.25.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chindata Group (CD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.