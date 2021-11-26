Chonk (CHONK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,437.00

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for $42.34 or 0.00077784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $1,437.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chonk Profile

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

