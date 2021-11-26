Chris John Corr Purchases 9,960 Shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Stock

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Director Chris John Corr purchased 9,960 shares of Harbor Custom Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $24,999.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HCDI opened at $2.73 on Friday. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCDI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Custom Development in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.