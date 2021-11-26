Christopher R. Sansone Sells 80,000 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,418,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.76 million, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.98.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFU. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in InfuSystem by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in InfuSystem by 422.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in InfuSystem by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

