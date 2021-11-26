CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Stock Price Up 1.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.46 and last traded at $28.46. Approximately 12,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 22,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

About CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

