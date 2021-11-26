Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.66. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

