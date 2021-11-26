Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 8,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

CINF stock opened at $119.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.