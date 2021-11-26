CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) Insider Purchases $43,328.00 in Stock

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $43,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CION opened at $14.10 on Friday. CION Invt Corp has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $14.24.
CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CION Invt in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.
CION Invt Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.
Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for CION Invt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Invt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.