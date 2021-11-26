CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) Insider Purchases $43,328.00 in Stock

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $43,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CION opened at $14.10 on Friday. CION Invt Corp has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $14.24.

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CION Invt in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

CION Invt Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

