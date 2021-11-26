CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Down to $32.09

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.09, but opened at $29.24. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 215 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $585.72 million, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in CIRCOR International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.