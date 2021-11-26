Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) by 26.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,443 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

