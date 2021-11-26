Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,199,000 after acquiring an additional 145,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,071,000 after acquiring an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 39.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 51.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,307.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,266.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,402.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 2.24. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $585.00 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

TPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

