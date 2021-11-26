Citigroup Raises Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $20.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Macerich to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Macerich from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.82.

MAC opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. Macerich has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.63%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Macerich in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Macerich in the first quarter worth about $70,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Macerich by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

