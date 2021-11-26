Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.900-$4.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.20 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $84.74 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $83.46 and a 1 year high of $145.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 94,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

