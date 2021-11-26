Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 26,544 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 474.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 609.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 159,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 137,178 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 490.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 478.9% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 152,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 125,806 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 523.5% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.57. 125,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,661. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24.

