Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.70. The stock had a trading volume of 240,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,390. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.