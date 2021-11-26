Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,247 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,247 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 36.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $712,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

PWR stock traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

