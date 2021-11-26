Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $833,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,234. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.47. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $97.22 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.