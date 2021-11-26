Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 27.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,917 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 174,090 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $8.35 on Friday, reaching $163.06. The company had a trading volume of 42,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.44 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.