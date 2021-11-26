Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 3,802 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $9.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $461.83. 357,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,960. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $475.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

