ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of CLIR opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.96. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

