Close Brothers Group’s (CBGPY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CBGPY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $35.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.85%.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

