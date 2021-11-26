Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $160.91 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.91.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $2,429,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,950.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $6,850,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 759,185 shares of company stock worth $121,154,542 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.56. The company had a trading volume of 141,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,304. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of -293.24 and a beta of 0.61. Cloudflare has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

