Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $160.91 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.91.
NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $2,429,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,950.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $6,850,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 759,185 shares of company stock worth $121,154,542 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NET traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.56. The company had a trading volume of 141,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,304. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of -293.24 and a beta of 0.61. Cloudflare has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
