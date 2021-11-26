CLS’s (CLI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

CLS (LON:CLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLI. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get CLS alerts:

CLI stock opened at GBX 204.88 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 238.88. CLS has a 12 month low of GBX 202.86 ($2.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 269.21 ($3.52). The company has a market cap of £834.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21.

In other CLS news, insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £46,600 ($60,883.20).

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.