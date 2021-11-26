CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives $18.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $16.93. 252,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

