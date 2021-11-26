CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of CNP Assurances from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of CNP Assurances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get CNP Assurances alerts:

Shares of CNPAY stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. CNP Assurances has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

CNP Assurances SA engages in the design, development, distribution, and management of personal insurance products. It operates through the following business segments: Savings and Personal Risk. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for CNP Assurances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNP Assurances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.