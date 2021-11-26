Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Insider Jackie Callaway Acquires 76,528 Shares

Coats Group plc (LON:COA) insider Jackie Callaway acquired 76,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,743.20 ($64,989.81).

Coats Group stock opened at GBX 65.10 ($0.85) on Friday. Coats Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 55.20 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.90 ($1.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £945.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.04.

Get Coats Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.