Cobak Token (CBK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.91 Million

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $49.53 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobak Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.60 or 0.00007904 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cobak Token

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,808,660 coins. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr . Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

