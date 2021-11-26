Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Coda Octopus Group were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Coda Octopus Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CODA stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 16.12%.

Coda Octopus Group Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.

