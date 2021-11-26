Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.86.

NYSE:CFX opened at $50.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. Colfax has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $29,484.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,823 shares of company stock worth $10,848,261. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Colfax stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

