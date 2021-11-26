Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will report $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.80. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

Shares of COLM traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.13. 179,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,979. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.18. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $114.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.