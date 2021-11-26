Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $345,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.89 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $285.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.