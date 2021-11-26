Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases Shares of 675 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,992,899,000 after purchasing an additional 323,633 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,428,662,000 after purchasing an additional 303,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,284,413,000 after purchasing an additional 55,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

ACN stock opened at $362.37 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $374.92. The stock has a market cap of $229.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

