Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Takes $216,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

NYSE ACN opened at $362.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $348.07 and its 200 day moving average is $322.18. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $374.92. The stock has a market cap of $229.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

