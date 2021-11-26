Comerica Bank Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

