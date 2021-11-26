Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.34 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

