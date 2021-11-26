Comerica Bank Sells 1,527 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Stepan worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Stepan by 2,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Stepan stock opened at $121.97 on Friday. Stepan has a 12-month low of $109.08 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.34.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.63 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

