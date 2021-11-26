Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Newell Brands by 122.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,489,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after buying an additional 1,287,122 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,782,000 after buying an additional 1,208,393 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,470,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.99 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

Several research firms have commented on NWL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

