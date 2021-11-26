Community Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Community Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Community Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $6.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $117.77 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

